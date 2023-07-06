BANGOR — Vacation Bible School at the Bangor First United Methodist Church will be daily from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 10 to Wednesday, July 12. Featuring games, crafts, scripture lessons, science experiments, puppet shows, snacks, music and more.



For kiddos joining us from the Corinth area, a Cyr bus will pick-up VBS kids at the Corinth UMC parking lot each day at 8:15 a.m., with drop-off by 12:30 p.m. each day.



“Sky” VBS is free for all area children ages entering kindergarten through entering fifth grade.



For registration or information call 207-945-9567 or 207-285-2557.