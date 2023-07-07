PORTLAND — The US Chess Rated Summer Chess Tournament Series is set to kick off in Portland, offering an exciting opportunity for chess enthusiasts of all skill levels to engage in thrilling competition. The event will take place at Baxter Academy for Technology & Science, located at 185 Lancaster Street, on the following dates: July 8, 15, 22, and 29, as well as Aug. 5, 12, 19, and 26.

Chess players from near and far are invited to participate in this highly anticipated tournament series, which promises to showcase the strategic brilliance and mastery of US Chess Master Majur Juac. As the headline competitor, Juac’s presence guarantees an atmosphere of intense competition and learning.

The tournament format will consist of three round quads, featuring a time control of G25, D5. This format ensures fast-paced and engaging matches, allowing players to showcase their skills within a challenging and dynamic environment.

The best part? Participation in the US Chess Rated Summer Chess Tournament Series is absolutely free! This presents an excellent opportunity for players to test their mettle against talented opponents without any financial barrier.

Chess enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars and arrive at the Baxter Academy for Technology & Science promptly at 9:30 am to secure their spot in this exciting event.

Event Details:

– Event: US Chess Rated Summer Chess Tournament Series

– Cost: Free

– Location: Baxter Academy for Technology & Science, 185 Lancaster St., Portland, ME

– Time: 9:30 am

– Dates: July 8, 15, 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26

– Tournament Format: 3 round quads, G25, D5

For additional information, please contact Anna Marie Klein-Christie at 207-712-0508 or anna.kleinchristie@baxter-academy.org.