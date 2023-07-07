Friends of Sears Island will host a flower printing workshop on Sears Island on Wednesday, July 19 from 4-6 p.m. with Sandi Cirillo. Attendees will be given time to roam on Sears Island and collect leaves and flowers, which will then be used to make a printed design on a white tote bag by pounding the pigments into the fabric using a hammer. This simple and rewarding technique of capturing the plant “dye” can create beautiful results.



Cirillo has been a fiber/mixed media artist for over 25 years and is a retired art educator who gives many different fiber workshops. Visit her website, www.especially-for-ewe.com to see examples of her work and a list of available workshops. This program is geared toward adults, but interested children are welcome to attend. A materials fee of $3 per person will be collected at the start of the workshop. Participants must pre-register by emailing outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. Registration is complete upon receiving a confirmation email. To learn more about the work of Friends of Sears Island visit www.friendsofsearsisland.org, or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.