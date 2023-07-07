FARMINGTON — All are welcome to gather for an evening centered around a practical exploration of the Catholic faith and the ways it is meant to impact your work, spirituality, and life.

REBOOT! LIVE with Chris Stefanick will be held on Wednesday, July 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Narrow Gauge Drive-In Movie Theater on 123 Narrow Gauge Square in Farmington. In the event of rain, it will be held in the UMF Dearborn Gymnasium on 163 High Street. The event is designed for ages 12 and up and features the internationally acclaimed speaker and author who has presented across the world and on various platforms reaching millions. He authored the Chosen Confirmation program which has already formed more than 500,000 teens and is also the founder and president of Real Life Catholic.

“REBOOT! LIVE has two parts. It begins with an inspirational, high-energy unpacking of the genius of the heart of the Gospel, revealing its power and real beauty. The experience is fresh and compelling and is like hearing the Gospel for the first time all over again,” said Amanda Ferriter, parish catechetical leader at St. Joseph Parish in Farmington, which is hosting the event. “It finishes strong with real-life, practical, ‘can-do’ ways of applying the genius of the Gospel in everyday life. From prayer and spirituality, to work, dating, marriage, parenting, health and more: there is no part of a person’s life that will be left untouched.”

Tickets are available online. For more information, call 207-778-2778, extension 1301.

“Make the commitment to have more joy in your life today,” said Stefanick. “God didn’t create us to just get by. He created us to live life to the full!”