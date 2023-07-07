MACHIAS, Maine – A Maine inmate who walked away from an assigned work site in Machias is back in custody.

According to the Maine Department of Corrections, James Berube — who is serving time at the Down East Correctional Facility for multiple crimes that include kidnapping, burglary, and arson — walked off his assigned job site at Maine Wild in Machias around midnight Wednesday into Thursday.

James Berube, a 6-foot-tall, 180-pound white male with blond hair and blue eyes, was reported missing from a worksite in Machias on Thursday. Credit: Courtesy of Maine Department of Corrections

Authorities say he was found at a home in Pleasant Point. Following a seven-hour standoff with police he was taken into custody.

Berube was charged with escape and creating a police standoff.

He has been brought back to the Maine State Prison.