Temperatures are expected to remain in the high 80s to low 90s, with a chance for scattered thunderstorms.

The Maine House of Representatives failed to get at least two-thirds support to override the governor’s veto of the bill.

The Thursday move will give Maine some of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country.

ALSO: Maine Republicans slow but can’t stop state budget including paid leave

The Maine Journalism Foundation appears to be under pressure to reach a deal to purchase Masthead Maine soon.

The documentary, “King on Screen,” will have its Maine premiere Tuesday at the Maine International Film Festival in Waterville.

More than half of the 157 crashes in Portland as of July 1 were caused by distracted driving, according to police.

The quest to locate the elusive bird took Bob Duchesne to a mountaintop last weekend, fighting wind and fog, trying to see one.

Little Mama the goose was well on her way to dying of a broken heart this spring after years of losing goslings.

The Bundle project aims to connect expecting parents with books and toys to help foster their child’s curiosity and motor skills.

In other Maine news…

Photos: Tedeschi Trucks and Ziggy Marley rock Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater

A Maine mystery novelist helped set a convicted ax murderer free

UMaine data show Earth just had the unofficial hottest week on record

BMW pulled out of Androscoggin River in Lewiston

Reed Plantation Selectboard Chairman settles more than $20K in back taxes

Group accused of firing fireworks at police in Portland

Ellsworth’s food truck scene is all new this year

Author shares her northern Maine inspirations behind her debut novel

You won’t want to miss these videos of beautiful Maine birds

86-year-old man dies in Stillwater Avenue crash

Maine man dies after falling from tree at China worksite

18-year-old suspect in Naples Fourth of July shooting arrested

Man serving sentence for kidnapping and arson went missing from Machias worksite

These Mainers want to break the record for most Elvis impersonators

Florida man’s boating death under investigation