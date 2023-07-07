Today is Friday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the high 80s to low 90s, with a chance for scattered thunderstorms. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Maine lawmakers flip to uphold Janet Mills tribal-rights veto
The Maine House of Representatives failed to get at least two-thirds support to override the governor’s veto of the bill.
Democrats secure majority vote to expand Maine abortion access
The Thursday move will give Maine some of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country.
ALSO: Maine Republicans slow but can’t stop state budget including paid leave
National group could boost nonprofit’s bid to buy Maine newspaper empire
The Maine Journalism Foundation appears to be under pressure to reach a deal to purchase Masthead Maine soon.
Stephen King documentary partly filmed in Orono premieres in Maine next week
The documentary, “King on Screen,” will have its Maine premiere Tuesday at the Maine International Film Festival in Waterville.
These are Portland’s 5 most dangerous intersections
More than half of the 157 crashes in Portland as of July 1 were caused by distracted driving, according to police.
3 hours and a 2-second sighting made seeking out this Maine bird worth it
The quest to locate the elusive bird took Bob Duchesne to a mountaintop last weekend, fighting wind and fog, trying to see one.
A female goose on a Maine homestead has been trying for 5 years to raise chicks of her own
Little Mama the goose was well on her way to dying of a broken heart this spring after years of losing goslings.
Pilot project will give care packages to every baby born in Piscataquis County
The Bundle project aims to connect expecting parents with books and toys to help foster their child’s curiosity and motor skills.
Photos: Tedeschi Trucks and Ziggy Marley rock Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater
A Maine mystery novelist helped set a convicted ax murderer free
UMaine data show Earth just had the unofficial hottest week on record
BMW pulled out of Androscoggin River in Lewiston
Reed Plantation Selectboard Chairman settles more than $20K in back taxes
Group accused of firing fireworks at police in Portland
Ellsworth’s food truck scene is all new this year
Author shares her northern Maine inspirations behind her debut novel
You won’t want to miss these videos of beautiful Maine birds
86-year-old man dies in Stillwater Avenue crash
Maine man dies after falling from tree at China worksite
18-year-old suspect in Naples Fourth of July shooting arrested
Man serving sentence for kidnapping and arson went missing from Machias worksite
These Mainers want to break the record for most Elvis impersonators