The 12-piece roots rock ensemble Tedeschi Trucks Band, along with guest Ziggy Marley, played Wednesday evening at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor.

The Grammy-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band, fronted by singer Susan Tedeschi and guitarist Derek Trucks, combines blues, soul, rock and jam band influences. Marley, a reggae artist and son of the legendary Bob Marley, opened for the Waterfront Concerts performance.

Country music star Chris Stapleton is scheduled to perform Friday at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

