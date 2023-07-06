Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 80s, with a heat index in the 90s. Here’s some tips for staying cool. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.

The Democratic governor last week declined to allow an expansion of tribal rights, after years of debate over sovereignty laws.

The University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer project pegged the global average temperature for July 3 at 62.6 degrees.

The Bangor Health Equity Alliance wants to create a position for a harm reduction specialist who would collect needles from across the city.

William M. “Bill” Cohen, 75, and his wife Pamela Cohen, 71, were found dead Sunday in their home near Naskeag Point.

The resolution between Covenant and Anthem will allow patients of St. Joseph Healthcare and St. Mary’s Health system to remain in-network.

Police warned the public not to approach 18-year-old Alexander Goodwin if spotted.

The council approved giving nearly $5,000 to the Bangor Area Recovery Network, but it awaits final approval at a Monday meeting.

Questions have arisen as Portland pushes for a decision and town and college officials wait for a detailed proposal from the state.

The 5,400-acre property in Carroll Plantation includes some of Bowers Mountain and Getchell Mountain, as well as 28,000 feet of waterfront.

West Bath confirms 1st case of rabies in 3 years

Bayside Bowl is expanding to South Portland

Botched fireworks display mars Bangor’s Fourth of July celebration

BikeMaine is ending its annual multi-day ride through Maine

18-year-old remains in critical condition after Brooks ATV crash

The public relations battle over Maine’s generous solar incentives

Cooper Flagg named MVP at National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp

Students will have more representation on UMaine System board

New park opens in Portland

Seeing a Maine moose is all about knowing where to look

2 new restaurants are thriving in a small Aroostook town

Former Madawaska Kmart building for sale

UMaine track star competing in USA Under-20 outdoor championships in Oregon

This is how Maine should protect the rare Arctic charr

UMaine assistant coach is spending a week working with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes