Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 80s, with a heat index in the 90s.
Why Janet Mills is standing in the way of a Maine tribal-rights expansion
The Democratic governor last week declined to allow an expansion of tribal rights, after years of debate over sovereignty laws.
World swelters to unofficial hottest day on record, UMaine scientists find
The University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer project pegged the global average temperature for July 3 at 62.6 degrees.
Picking up used needles in Bangor could become a full-time job
The Bangor Health Equity Alliance wants to create a position for a harm reduction specialist who would collect needles from across the city.
Brooklin selectman who died in murder-suicide was Bangor mayor in the 1990s
William M. “Bill” Cohen, 75, and his wife Pamela Cohen, 71, were found dead Sunday in their home near Naskeag Point.
Covenant Health and Anthem resolve dispute affecting thousands of Mainers
The resolution between Covenant and Anthem will allow patients of St. Joseph Healthcare and St. Mary’s Health system to remain in-network.
Suspect in Naples Fourth of July shooting remains at large
Police warned the public not to approach 18-year-old Alexander Goodwin if spotted.
Bangor rules on 1st of 60 applications for $16M in COVID-relief funding
The council approved giving nearly $5,000 to the Bangor Area Recovery Network, but it awaits final approval at a Monday meeting.
This is the proposal for transitional housing for asylum seekers in Unity
Questions have arisen as Portland pushes for a decision and town and college officials wait for a detailed proposal from the state.
Failed wind farm site is biggest land sale in Maine this year
The 5,400-acre property in Carroll Plantation includes some of Bowers Mountain and Getchell Mountain, as well as 28,000 feet of waterfront.
