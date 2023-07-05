The Unity man injured in a Monday evening ATV crash in Brooks remains in critical condition.

Zach Turner, 18, was a passenger in the ATV traveling along Kenney Road about 5:22 p.m. when it crashed and rolled over multiple times, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Turner was airlifted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries. His condition remains critical, Moss said Wednesday afternoon.

The driver, a 17-year-old who isn’t being publicly identified because he is a juvenile, was taken to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast, where he was being treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was released.