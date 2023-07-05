The Union Sestercentennial Committee is delighted to announce the selection of the official logo for Union’s upcoming 250th anniversary, also known as the Sestercentennial, in 2024. The Committee recently launched a call for artists to submit original artwork that captures the essence of Union’s rich history and its vibrant community. The winning artwork, submitted by Alyssa Willey of Warren, has been chosen to represent this significant milestone.



Willey’s watercolor painting beautifully portrays Union’s renowned bandstand and the iconic bluebird house street signs, with a bluebird perched atop the birdhouse sign. The artwork is encircled by a wreath of wild Maine blueberries, paying homage to Union’s most famous crop.



Willey, an accomplished artist known for her exceptional work in watercolors and colored pencil, has previously been recognized for her talent in various contests, including winning the Union Fair and Windsor Fair poster contests. Willey has illustrated three children’s books, and she is currently working on cover art and interior illustrations for a local author’s latest novel. She has also painted over 100 commissioned pet portraits.



“I am honored to have my artwork selected as the representation of Union’s 250th anniversary,” Willey stated. “It is a privilege to showcase my vision of what makes Union such a special place.”



Keith Siegel, co-chair of Union’s Sestercentennial Committee, praised Willey’s artwork, stating, “Alyssa has masterfully captured the spirit of Union. Her visually striking piece is sure to resonate with viewers on a personal level.”



The winning artwork will be utilized in multimedia and electronic imaging, as well as reproduced on clothing, hats, bags, and various paper items to commemorate Union’s 250th anniversary. It will serve as a visual representation of the town’s rich heritage and the dynamic community that residents proudly call home.



The Union Sestercentennial celebration will span late 2023 and early 2024, culminating in a joyous weekend of festivities from July 19-21, 2024. The committee invites community members to get involved in planning and implementing this momentous event by emailing unionme250@gmail.com with suggestions, questions, or an interest in serving on a sub-committee. Be sure to follow updated information on the Sestercentennial’s Facebook page: Celebrating Union’s 250 Years.