There’s a new public park open in Portland.

The Portland Press Herald reports the city bought 24 acres in Portland’s North Deering area last week, and the North Deering Park is now open to the public.

It’s located at the site of the old Haverty Field just off Washington Avenue at the end of Ballpark Drive.

The city’s director of parks said the trails are open for informal neighborhood use like walking dogs.

The total cost was $833,000 and was paid for with a mix of state and federal grants and private funding.