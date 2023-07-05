Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 80s with a chance for scattered showers throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Janet Mills is trying to turn lawmakers against tribal-rights bill
Her lobbying is putting a vote on the tribal-rights bill in the balance.
PLUS: Meanwhile, Wabanaki leaders are working to shore up support for the bill, which passed the Maine House 100-47, so the state’s tribes can barely afford to lose any support.
Bangor gets federal grant to clean up contaminated old Air Force building
The decaying Alert Building is riddled with asbestos, mold and lead paint.
Aroostook hay farmers face significant losses from prolonged rain
The rain has helped produced a bountiful hay crop, but farmers have been unable to bale it.
Eastport hires former city manager to temporarily fill job
George Finch has agreed to fill in as interim Eastport city manager indefinitely, although he has been living in Florida.
Maine museums are overflowing with world-class photography exhibits
Maine is blessed with three major photography shows featuring the work of heavy-hitting shooters as well as lesser-known artists.
Baxter State Park offers many spectacular mountain hikes beside Katahdin
Katahdin is the most popular destination in Baxter State Park, and for good reason. But it may not always be the best hiking option for you.
Brooklin selectman and his wife died in murder-suicide
Feds want to expand ‘ropeless’ gear pilot to include Maine lobstermen
18-year-old seriously injured in Brooks ATV crash
Man charged after allegedly causing 3-vehicle crash on I-95
How Bar Harbor manages a crush of people on the Fourth of July
Photos: Fourth of July parade marches through downtown Bangor
Charlie Collins, Ruth White dominate Walter Hunt Memorial Fourth of July 3K race