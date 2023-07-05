Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 80s with a chance for scattered showers throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Her lobbying is putting a vote on the tribal-rights bill in the balance.

PLUS: Meanwhile, Wabanaki leaders are working to shore up support for the bill, which passed the Maine House 100-47, so the state’s tribes can barely afford to lose any support.

The decaying Alert Building is riddled with asbestos, mold and lead paint.

The rain has helped produced a bountiful hay crop, but farmers have been unable to bale it.

George Finch has agreed to fill in as interim Eastport city manager indefinitely, although he has been living in Florida.

Maine is blessed with three major photography shows featuring the work of heavy-hitting shooters as well as lesser-known artists.

Katahdin is the most popular destination in Baxter State Park, and for good reason. But it may not always be the best hiking option for you.

In other Maine news …

Brooklin selectman and his wife died in murder-suicide

Feds want to expand ‘ropeless’ gear pilot to include Maine lobstermen

18-year-old seriously injured in Brooks ATV crash

Man charged after allegedly causing 3-vehicle crash on I-95

1 person shot in Naples

How Bar Harbor manages a crush of people on the Fourth of July

Photos: Fourth of July parade marches through downtown Bangor

Charlie Collins, Ruth White dominate Walter Hunt Memorial Fourth of July 3K race