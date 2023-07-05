The suspect in Tuesday night’s shooting on the Naples Causeway remains at large.

Credit: Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Alexander Goodwin, 18, of Bridgton allegedly shot a boy about 7:05 p.m., according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened as the causeway was packed with families and other spectators waiting for Naples’ Fourth of July fireworks show to begin. The show was canceled.

“We are very fortunate that no one else was injured,” the sheriff’s office said.

The boy was taken to Bridgton Hospital and then flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Goodwin was described as 5-foot-8 with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office advised people not to approach Goodwin if spotted, but call their local police station.