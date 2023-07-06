An 18-year-old man who is suspected of shooting and injuring a juvenile boy on Tuesday night was arrested on Thursday in Portland.

Alexzander Goodwin was arrested on Park Avenue at around 2:30 p.m., according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Goodwin is suspected of shooting the unidentified boy at around 7:05 p.m. at the Naples Causeway, just before the town’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration was expected to happen. Naples canceled its fireworks display.

The boy was taken to Bridgton Hospital and then flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Goodwin was transported to the Cumberland County Jail on Thursday, where he was charged with elevated aggravated assault, a Class A offense, and reckless conduct, a Class D offense. Details on bail were not immediately available.