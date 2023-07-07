A Maine pyrotechnics company has been suspended for improperly disposing of shells after a fireworks show in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says about two dozen unexploded firework shells washed up on a Chappaquiddick Island beach on Wednesday. Chappaquiddick Island is part of Martha’s Vineyard.

They were commercial grade and a bomb squad reportedly had to be called in to handle them.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says Central Maine Pyrotechnics improperly disposed of the shells following a fireworks show.

Central Maine Pyrotechnics and the individual who conducted the display are prohibited from holding any fireworks displays, and they are subject to a hearing on July 26.

Fire officials say there’s still a chance more fireworks could wash up on shore. They ask that anyone who finds one stay away, and immediately call 911.