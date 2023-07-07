A Soldier Pond man was charged with attempted murder among other charges Friday after he allegedly shot another man at a home in Wallagrass, according to Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department.

The injured man had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Jason Nadeau, 49, was being held Friday night at Aroostook County Jail in Houlton without bail on charges of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated reckless conduct, three counts of robbery, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal mischief, police said.

Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent notified the sheriff’s office early Friday morning that medical professionals were treating a man who had been shot at a residence in Wallagrass. Deputies determined that Nadeau had gone to the residence with a gun, which he allegedly fired several times in the presence of three people, one of whom was shot.

Nadeau then allegedly stole several items from the residence before fleeing it, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies caught up with him early Friday afternoon based on some information from the public and arrested him without incident.

No bail had been set by late Friday night.