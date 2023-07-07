Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Recently, we were put in a position to have our pet, Gemma, a dear and loved dog, put to sleep. This was a very difficult decision to make. She was obviously in constant pain and losing control of her bodily functions and was unable to stand up without help. She was a very loving and caring dog.

With the care and medical treatment from the Lincoln Regional Veterinary Hospital, we were able to ease her discomfort somewhat but only temporarily. The veterinarian and his staff were extremely caring and attentive, and displayed true and undeniable professionalism. It was very obvious that they honestly and with loving care attended to the needs of their patients, and when the time came to euthanize our pet they were very attentive to the comfort of Gemma and also of our feelings. In my opinion they’re second to none in their profession.

For the disposing of Gemma’s remains we were referred to Ashes to Ashes in Howland. They were very sincere and helpful in their assistance to Gemma and to us. Their selection of pet urns and people urns was surprisingly quite massive. They also have quite a selection of jewelry to select from if you want a keepsake to exhibit your love and caring of your loved ones. Our sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Lincoln Regional Veterinary Hospital and the owners of Ashes to Ashes for their services.

Timothy Smyth

Millinocket