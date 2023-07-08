JAY, Maine — A Jay man is wondering how long it will take to get his mail, because he needs what’s being delivered.

Kelly Osgood lives on Macomber Hill Road, which is significantly damaged by recent flash flooding, but his house is still accessible by Route 4.

That’s why he’s puzzled why he hasn’t received any packages in nearly a week.

“Nothing’s been delivered. The only way I found out about it was by tracking some packages from Amazon,” Osgood said. “I get my meds through the mail. And if I’m not getting the mail, I’m not getting my meds.”

A U.S. Postal Service spokesperson said on Friday that while the town is making significant progress in clearing the streets, some are still impassable due to road conditions or downed trees.

Once that changes, the postal service will resume deliveries.

“In the interim, customers can always arrange to have their mail picked up at the Post Office. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we navigate through this recovery together,” U.S. Postal Service Strategic Communications Specialist Steve Doherty said.