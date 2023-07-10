Pierce Pond Watershed Trust is proud to announce its first annual Outdoor Recreation Weekend Sept. 2-3 (Labor Day Weekend) at Cobb’s Pierce Pond Camps in Pierce Pond Township. The weekend will include two full days of guided outdoor workshops and field trips led by experienced Maine guides and trip leaders, as well as home-cooked meals, packed lunches, and accommodations in historic, comfortable lakeside cabins on Pierce Pond. The program will include relaxed, informal workshops on paddling, hiking, fly-casting, and fly-tying.

The purpose is to help outdoor enthusiasts develop and progress outdoor skills in a safe environment with coaching from knowledgeable instructors. Enjoy delicious meals and the unique Maine sporting camp experience as you hone your outdoor skills and bask in the natural beauty of Pierce Pond. Beginners are welcome! The program fee is $100 for two days of instruction, plus the cost of room and board at Cobb’s Camps. Visit http://www.piercepondwatershed.org/outdoor-education or call 207-835-4535 to learn more and register.