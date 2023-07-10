MCV expands its Board of Directors to include youth and organized labor voices to help guide vision and strategy for tackling climate change and ensuring a just transition to a clean energy economy

AUGUSTA – Maine Conservation Voters recently elected four new members to its Board of Directors: Laura Bither, Freeport; Sara Freshley, Portland; Marcques Houston, Portland; and Mike Williams, Cumberland.

MCV’s Board guides the organization’s vision, strategy, and decision-making on issues impacting Maine’s environment, democracy and our climate future.

“MCV is committed to making sure all Maine people have access to a healthy environment, a strong democracy, and a sustainable economy.” said Maureen Drouin, executive director of Maine Conservation Voters. “We’re so excited to welcome these four new members to our board where they’ll provide new and unique perspectives on taking bold action to tackle the climate crisis while ensuring a fair and equitable economic transition for our communities.”

MCV collaborated with Youth on Boards, a project of Our Climate Common, on the selection of Laura Bither and Sara Freshley.

Youth on Boards is a project designed to increase the number of young people (teens to twenties) on boards of Maine-based non-profit, government, and business organizations. They believe that elevating young people to decision-making positions will promote climate-focused enhancements to visions, missions, strategies and budgets across Maine’s institutions.

Laura Bither is an intersectional climate justice activist and the director at JustME for JustUS, where she supports youth climate justice and civic engagement organizing in rural Maine. She sits on the Governing Circle of the Tri-Town Equity and Inclusion Committee and works with several local equity groups where she lives in Freeport, on the ancestral land of the Abenaki Nation. She graduated from Wesleyan University with High Honors in Biology and Environmental Studies and a minor in African Studies.

“I am delighted to continue advancing climate justice and equity with MCV, and to work to ensure that everyone has a voice in the political and legislative decisions that impact their futures,” said Laura.

Sara Freshley is a recent law school graduate focused on building her career in environmental policy and advocacy. After growing up exploring coastal Maine, she earned a degree in marine science at the University of Maine before taking a sharp turn and moving to Bozeman, Montana. After three years of exploring the mountains, she moved back to Maine to pursue law school and now works as Community Organizer and Volunteer Coordinator for Friends of Casco Bay.

“I have always had the utmost respect for MCV/A and am thrilled to not only be a part of the community but to have a seat at the table making thoughtful, inclusive decisions in our increasingly complex world,” said Sara.

MCV also recently elected Marcques Houston of Portland and Mike Williams of Cumberland to the Board of Directors.

Marcques Houston is an assistant track and field coach for Bowdoin College. He received his undergraduate degree from Colby College in 2018 with a double major in English and American Studies and his Master of Education from Thomas College in 2022. Marcques also worked with the Maine People’s Alliance and was co-organizer for the Maine March for Racial Justice while at Colby. He also had an illustrious track career at Colby where he participated in sprints and relays, earning multiple All-Maine, All-NESCAC and All-New England honors.

Marcques has worked on numerous political campaigns with the Maine Democratic Party. In 2021, he was elected to serve on Portland’s Charter Commission, where he served for a year. Marcques lives in the East Deering neighborhood of Portland and also serves on the board of Cultivating Community.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the MCV board and to bring my unique experiences as a person of color and lifelong Mainer to assist the organization in its mission of upholding the principles of democracy and protecting the place that we call home,” said Marques.

Mike Williams is a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, where his work focuses on the nexus between creating and retaining high-quality, union jobs and fighting the climate crisis. Prior to joining American Progress, Williams helped build and lead the BlueGreen Alliance, serving in many roles over 12 years, most recently as the deputy director. His primary work was to oversee partnership and coalition engagement and advise on and implement the strategic direction of the organization. Williams also helped oversee BGA’s policy and advocacy operations, with a distinct focus on climate change, energy, manufacturing, and labor policy. He was point for BGA at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change negotiations from Copenhagen through Paris, and he spearheaded innovative programs— such as BGA’s successful Buy Clean effort.

Williams graduated from George Washington University with a master’s in public policy, concentrating in environmental policy. He received his bachelor’s degree from Boston University, where he studied philosophy and music.

“I’m honored to join MCV’s board, and support their ongoing work towards bettering Maine’s economy, democracy, and–of course–environment,” Mike said. “Maine’s leadership in these areas is in large part due to MCV’s staff and leadership. There is so much more work to do, and I look forward to being a part of the effort.”