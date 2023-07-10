The Bangor International Airport closed for several hours on Friday while crews repaired a crack in the runway.

The airport closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday while crews worked to repair a pressure crack the heat opened in the runway, Aimee Thibodeau, the airport spokesperson, said.

While the crack didn’t run the length of the runway, Thibodeau said flights couldn’t avoid it because it was in the center of the airport’s only runway. The closure also took hours because the construction material needed time to cure.

While some flights were delayed or canceled during the closure, Thibodeau said it’s difficult to know how many of those were due to weather conditions or delayed or canceled connecting flights to and from other airports.

The airport was functioning normally shortly after the runway reopened, Thibodeau said.