A woman in custody at the South Paris jail died Friday, prompting an investigation by the Maine State Police and Department of Corrections.

According to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, the death of 48-year-old Tamara Miles of Lewiston was reported to police shortly after 4 p.m. Friday. Autopsy results are pending toxicology testing, Moss said.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Miles’ death contact them at 207-624-7076, option 9.