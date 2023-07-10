The National Weather Service forecasts heavy rain from Monday night into Tuesday morning, which could cause flooding in small streams.

The area projected to receive the most rain stretch from the Moosehead region to Baxter State Park and throughout Aroostook County, according to James Sinko, hydrologist in the weather service’s Caribou office. The mountains of Oxford, Franklin and Somerset counties will receive a similar amount of rain. The Bangor area and the Down East coast will not see as much rain.

Since Maine has already seen rainfall about 200 percent above normal the past two weeks, the ground is saturated with water, Sinko said. That means instead of soaking into the ground, this rain will run into streams and rivers, he said.

Major rivers aren’t as much of a risk for flooding, but small streams may be, according to the weather service. Sinko said the best thing to do when encountering a flooded road is to turn around and go a different way.

“It doesn’t take that much water to move a vehicle,” Sinko said.

For Mainers who live in flood zones, Sinko said to monitor radios and smartphones for flood alerts and flood warnings throughout the night.

