So, the Supreme Court says we can discriminate against married gay people. It’s about time. How about married heterosexuals? Singles, too. I mean, look at today’s paper. Most of the world’s problems are caused by heterosexuals. While I’m at it, there are a couple of Italians in my family I don’t want sitting at my table. All aboard, folks. We’re going back to the fifties.

For those of you too young to remember, back then we were allowed, in some states even encouraged, to discriminate against anyone we felt like. As long as we were white christian heterosexual men, anything goes. Wonderful times.

And Donald Trump’s Supreme Court, with the help of our own Sen. Susan Collins is bringing it all back. Lovely. (Incidentally, I purposely lower-cased “christian” in the previous sentence because I am an old man likely to face St Peter soon enough. I’ve heard he’s a BDN reader, so I’m hoping he won’t notice the word, and, when my time comes, test me about how my life choices squared with the Gospels.)

Stefan Nadzo

Eastbrook