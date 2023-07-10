Former Nokomis High School of Newport basketball phenom Cooper Flagg continued to add to his eye-opening resume at the Peach Jam Nike Elite Youth Basketball League 16-and-under tournament in North Augusta, South Carolina, last week.

Flagg led his Maine United AAU team to a 4-0 showing in its round robin group and wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals before the NightRydas from south Florida avenged a group stage loss by beating Maine United 58-50 in Sunday’s championship game.

Flagg and the NightRydas’ Cameron Boozer, son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, are considered the top two players in the 2025 high school class by basketball experts.

The 6-foot-8 Flagg, who was a sophomore at Montverde Academy in Florida this past season after transferring from Nokomis, averaged 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 6.9 blocked shots and 5.7 assists in his team’s seven games.

He was second among all players in rebounds and blocked shots and third in points and assists.

He had a very productive Saturday.

Flagg poured in 37 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, blocked 10 shots and handed out six assists in a quarterfinal win over New Heights Lightning on Saturday morning and, in the afternoon, he scored 34 points, hauled down 20 rebounds and blocked 10 shots in a semifinal victory over Team Griffin. He also had five assists.

In a group stage win over Pro Skills, he produced 38 points, 16 rebounds, 12 blocks and six assists.

Maine United beat NightRydas in group play 73-65 with Flagg netting 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Twin brother Ace had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Bangor’s Landon Clark scored 19 points with five 3-pointers.

In Sunday’s title game loss, Flagg had 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Ace Flagg and Clark each had 12 points.

Cayden Boozer, Cameron’s twin, had 23 points for the winners.

Ace Flagg averaged 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists; Clark averaged 10.6 points and five rebounds; South Paris’ Teigan Pelletier netted 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game; and Kaden Bedard, son of Maine United head coach and former UMaine star Andy Bedard, averaged 4.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3 assists.

Earlier this summer, Flagg was named the Most Valuable Player at an NBA Players Association camp for the top 100 high school players in the country.

As a freshman at Nokomis, Flagg led the Warriors to their first ever state Class A championship. He became the first freshman in Maine to ever be named the Gatorade Player of the Year.