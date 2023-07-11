Pima Federal Credit Union is partnering with Arkatechture to improve strategic planning and key decisions by backing them with quality data and analytics

PORTLAND — Arkatechture CUSO, a technology company dedicated to empowering organizations with a better understanding of their business through data, has formed a partnership with Pima Federal Credit Union, a Tucson, Arizona-based credit union. Founded in 1951 by a group of teachers, Pima Federal is dedicated to helping their members achieve their financial hopes and dreams. The credit union was ready to take this important step to better understand and serve their members.

After a long search, the Pima Federal team first heard about Arkatechture through word of mouth from other regional credit unions. They were particularly attracted to the fact that Arkatechture is a CUSO and understands the credit union industry compared to other vendors who were not industry specific. They were also excited about the level of customization Arkatechture offered. “The fact that you can personalize your dashboard and get exactly what you need from it, no matter which department you are in, was ideal from a customization standpoint.” It was essential to the Pima Federal team that Arkatechture could also tailor solutions to meet their specific needs and provide streamlined reporting. “We do not have access to this wealth of data currently, it’s divided across different platforms so it will be great to leverage a central source, to really harness data and obtain a true 360-degree view of our membership,” commented Jennifer Overpeck, VP of marketing at Pima Federal.

The credit union’s goal for the partnership is to improve strategic planning and critical decision-making by backing them with quality data and analytics instead of gut feelings. They want to acquire better insights into their membership, potential new members, and marketing opportunities. It is important for Pima Federal to have a partner that could host a data warehouse and support that effort in a secure cloud-based platform using industry-standard tools like Tableau. They also appreciated that they were not required to be data experts on day one because they knew they could rely on the expertise of the Arkalytics team to guide them through their data journey.

“We are thrilled to be the chosen data partner for Pima Federal! They are an organization that is excited and passionate about how to further their data-driven culture. During our initial discussions with their team, they were very open and direct with all of their questions and concerns, which we very much appreciated and value when embarking on an important partnership like this. We are excited to be there alongside them for the amazing journey ahead!” said Jamie Jackson, founder and CEO of Arkatechture.