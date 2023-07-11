The LifeFlight of Maine organization has named a new chief executive officer.

Joe Kellner will be taking over from Tom Judge as CEO of the state’s only air medical and critical care transport organization. Kellner will begin his new role on Oct.1

Judge will continue working with the organization as a project manager.

“It has been a [gift] for me to serve, and I am looking forward to stepping back from the front line to support the team,” Judge said.

Kellner, who is chief financial officer of the organization, will oversee LifeFlight of Maine’s general operations, including the training lab facility that opened in Bangor in July 2022. The lab is designed to offer hands-on, realistic critical care training to Maine paramedics and nurses using simulation technology.

“LifeFlight is a real difference-maker in getting patients the care they need as quickly as possible. I look forward to working with Joe Kellner as he takes the reins on this outstanding organization,” said Central Maine Healthcare CEO Steve Littleson.

LifeFlight transports patients across Maine, with bases in Sanford, Lewiston and Bangor.