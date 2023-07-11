A Texas girl on a camping trip on the Appalachian Trail was rescued from Bemis Mountain Sunday night after injuring her ankle.

The 14-year-old from Dallas was camping with a French-speaking summer camp in Leeds called Camp Tekakwitha, according to the Sun Journal. The camp had eight other children aged 12-14 and two camp counselors.

Her injuries weren’t life-threatening, but she couldn’t walk down the mountain on her own. At one point, she had to be carried down in a stretcher and lowered by ropes, according to Rangeley Fire Rescue.

It took more than four hours for a team of three paramedics, eight firefighters, a Border Patrol officer and two Appalachian Trail thru-hikers, whose trail names were “Lost and Found” and “Steam Feet,” to help the girl make the 1.4-mile trek to Bemis Road, according to the Sun Journal. She was taken to a hospital once off the mountain.

Bemis Mountain is in Township D in Franklin County. It is north of Rumford.