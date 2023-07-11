The young hiker injured her ankle Sunday night while on a camping trip on Bemis Mountain in Township D in Franklin County.
A hiker was rescued off the Appalachian Trail on Bemis Mountain in Franklin County, according to the Rangeley Fire Rescue. The hiker did not have any life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital once she was off the mountain. Credit: Courtesy of Tiger Sikes / Rangeley Fire Rescue

A Texas girl on a camping trip on the Appalachian Trail was rescued from Bemis Mountain Sunday night after injuring her ankle.

The 14-year-old from Dallas was camping with a French-speaking summer camp in Leeds called Camp Tekakwitha, according to the Sun Journal. The camp had eight other children aged 12-14 and two camp counselors.

Her injuries weren’t life-threatening, but she couldn’t walk down the mountain on her own. At one point, she had to be carried down in a stretcher and lowered by ropes, according to Rangeley Fire Rescue.

It took more than four hours for a team of three paramedics, eight firefighters, a Border Patrol officer and two Appalachian Trail thru-hikers, whose trail names were “Lost and Found” and “Steam Feet,” to help the girl make the 1.4-mile trek to Bemis Road, according to the Sun Journal. She was taken to a hospital once off the mountain.

Bemis Mountain is in Township D in Franklin County. It is north of Rumford.

Jules Walkup reports on the midcoast and is a Report for America corps member. They graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in journalism and moved to Maine from Tampa, Florida in July 2023.