I read the Bangor Daily News every day, and this requires me to pass through the sports section to get to the comics. Currently, it’s WNBA season — the Aces are hard to stop, but we’re still pulling for Connecticut or the Liberty to have a decent playoff run.

And what do I find in your sports pages? There never seems to be a WNBA story — but every, single, day, a story on the NBA, which is not currently playing. So: is this just simple sexism, or lack of awareness, or is this going to change at some point?

Paul J. Gies

Wilton