Free community college tuition has been extended to more Maine students, under the spending deal signed by Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday.

The new spending bill expands the free community college program to the high school classes of 2024 and 2025. Students are eligible for two years of free tuition.

The community college system reported a 12 percent uptick in enrollment last fall, with about 6,400 going to school tuition-free.

System President David Daigler said he’s thrilled the initiative will be continuing, as he’s heard many stories of students who’ve used the program to get into higher education.

“It really reached in and benefitted Maine students in a way that we didn’t even anticipate. And it really reached in and got students who weren’t going to go to college, and said, now I have an opportunity,” Daigler said.

Daigler said the system expects to study and analyze the effects of the program over the next two years.

