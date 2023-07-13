ORRINGTON — Anyone driving through Orrington this weekend, July 14-16, especially Friday and Saturday mornings, are advised to drive extra carefully and expect delays due to the huge increase traffic from the annual Endless Yard Sale. Allow more time and watch out for cars braking, pedestrians, car doors opening and the unexpected. Shoppers need to obey the No Parking signs and always look before crossing streets or opening car doors. Be cautious, courteous and kind.

The Endless Yard Sale kicks off Orrington’s Old Home Week festivities on Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16. Other events run everyday through July 23. The Endless Yard Sale has grown into one of the most anticipated events in the region, with bargain hunters driving up from Florida and down from the Maritimes. It is the ultimate reuse and recycle event. This year, there are over 150 households participating in single, multi-family and organizational yard sales over 70 miles of Orrington’s roads. Avid shoppers can pick up the yard sale maps starting July 13 at Kozy Korner Store, R.H Foster’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, A Straight Stitch, Snow’s Corner Wash & Shine, Fusion Salon, Lav’s Auto, Town Hall and the Public Library. Maps will also be available online at

orringtonoldhomeweek.com and at facebook.com/OrringtonOldHomeWeek on July 13. Then look for the bright yellow signs when shopping all around town.