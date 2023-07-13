Two New York men have been accused of drug trafficking following a Wednesday standoff on Third Street in Bangor.

Sheldon A. Wray, 34, and 32-year-old Tiquali Q. Bracey, both of the Bronx, have been charged with aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs, a Class A crime, according to Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Cmdr. Peter Arno.

Their arrests come after a months-long investigation into crack cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking in the Bangor area, Arno said Thursday.

Police executed a search warrant at a multi-unit apartment building on Third Street that resulted in an hours-long standoff.

As a result, police seized more than $18,000 in suspected drug proceeds and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Both Wray and Bracey are being held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail. They were expected to appear in court Thursday,

The investigation is ongoing, and Arno said more arrests are likely.