A box of baby products may not seem like a revolutionary concept, but a new project in the Piscataquis County region aims to improve lives with such boxes.

Called Bundle boxes, the cartons contain age-appropriate toys and books for babies, along with gifts for the parents, notes of encouragement and information on local resources for help with parenting and other challenges. In addition to the boxes, which are given to families with new babies four times a year, the project includes an easy-to-navigate website that answers common questions about young children and directs parents to local resources if they need them.

Finland has long sent each of the country’s newborns home with a box of baby supplies. Those boxes include clothing, bathing products and diapers. The box can be used as a temporary sleeping space for the baby.

When the Bangor Daily News published a story last week about the boxes, readers wondered why the Maine program didn’t follow this model. So we asked Matt Donahue of the Heart of Maine United Way why the group that developed the Bundle boxes chose to take a different approach.

The boxes and their contents are the result of months of analysis of data from the region, discussions with health care and social service providers and focus groups of local residents, Donahue, the chief impact officer at the United Way that serves six counties in central Maine, told the BDN editorial board.

For example, data showed that young children in the region are more likely to miss developmental milestones, such as talking and motor skills development, than children in other parts of the state. So, the group decided to put toys and books in each box. The toys in each box were chosen to help children develop motor and tactile skills. The books aim to help with early learning and brain development. Each toy and book is also designed to help parents interact with and build connections with their young children, something many parents may take for granted but which needs to be made more common and comfortable for others.

In addition, Donahue said, other groups provide supplies such as diapers and wipes. The Bundle project wanted to have a broader focus on reducing the stigma of asking for help with a new baby and helping families build longer-term relationships with medical providers and others who can offer a wide range of help to both parents and children. This includes connecting parents with supports they may need, including help beginning treatment for substance use or finding affordable housing.

Beyond the boxes, which were recently packed by area high school students, the Bundle website can be an accessible and helpful resource. For example, clicking on “I have a new baby,” brings up links to support for breastfeeding, housing and groceries. One box is labeled “I’m having a hard time.” Clicking it brings up a list of resources, including various 24-hour hotlines.

“We wanted to ease the challenge of accessibility and ease of obtaining services,” Donahue said. In addition, since the boxes are handed out four times a year at infant check-ups, they encourage families to build a connection with a local medical provider, which can also help ensure that the children receive vaccinations and screenings that can help improve their long-term health and wellbeing.

The groups involved in the project, which also includes Helping Hands with Heart, a Piscataquis coalition that works to address food, emergency fuel and other needs of families, intend to do follow up data analysis to see if and how the boxes and website are helping. For, example, are families attending medical appointments at higher rates than before the box project began? Are families accessing support services more with greater awareness of what help is available.

Donahue emphasized that the boxes also include gifts for parents — typically gift cards to local vendors — and a note of encouragement to let parents know that they are supported in the challenging work of raising children.

If a review shows that the boxes are helpful, the groups hope to expand the project to additional regions of the state.

The Bundle project may turn small packages into hope — and a helping hand — for babies and families who need it.