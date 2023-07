AUBURN, Maine — A fire at an apartment building in Auburn has left five people without a place to stay Thursday.

Firefighters say all five tenants of the building between Pleasant and High Streets made it out safely, but a dog and a cat are still unaccounted for.

Firefighters believe the blaze started on a second-floor balcony, but the cause of the fire is still unknown. An investigation is underway.

The building is no longer habitable, and the five tenants will not be able to move back in.