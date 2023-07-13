Husson University’s highly successful softball and field hockey head coach Diann Ramsey stepped down on Thursday to become the head softball coach at Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Ramsey led her five Eagle softball teams to a 116-45-1 record and four North Atlantic Conference tournament championships, earning them berths in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Husson won three NCAA tournament games, including two when the Eagles hosted the Northeast regional in 2021.

The Eagles went 30-14-1 this past season, and Ramsey earned NAC Coach of the Year honors.

Her field hockey teams went 21-12 during her three seasons at the helm, including a 12-2 record in New England Collegiate Conference games. They won two NECC titles, and she was the conference coach of the year in 2022.

“It is an honor to lead the Amherst softball program,” said Ramsey, who had been the compliance director at Husson. “I am grateful and excited for this next chapter and looking forward to joining the Amherst community.”

She is replacing Will Loredo, who was Amherst’s interim head coach this past spring after nine-year head coach Jessica Johnson retired in December 2022.

Amherst was 24-13 overall last spring, 12-6 in the New England Small College Athletic Conference, and lost to Bates 1-0 in the conference quarterfinals.

The previous year, the Mammoths won the NESCAC title under Johnson and hosted the Northeast regional, where they met Husson twice, losing 6-1 and winning 1-0. Virginia Wesleyan eventually ousted the Mammoths 9-2.

Johnson went 166-70 and led Amherst to three NCAA tournament berths and a fifth-place finish in the 2015 Division III College World Series.

Ramsey, who is from Otisfield and went to Oxford Hills High School in South Paris, was an infielder for the Husson University softball team and a defender on the field hockey team.

“Leaving Husson is a difficult decision for me as the Husson community has been family to me for a very long time,” said Ramsey. “I will forever be grateful for the memories I have made here and appreciate the support the university, the athletic department and the community have given me over the years.”