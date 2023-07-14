DAMARISCOTTA — Chats with Champions is pleased to present Tess Gerritsen as the next speaker at Skidompha Library on Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m.

Internationally bestselling author Gerritsen took an unusual route to a writing career. A graduate of Stanford University, she went on to medical school at the University of California, San Francisco, where she was awarded her M.D.

While on maternity leave from her work as a physician, she began to write fiction. Her 1996 medical thriller “Harvest” marked her debut on the New York Times bestseller list and her novels have hit bestseller lists ever since. Among her titles are “Gravity”, “The Surgeon”, and “Listen to Me”. Her 30 novels have been translated into 40 languages, and more than 30 million copies have been sold around the world.

Gerristen’s series of novels featuring homicide detective Jane Rizzoli and medical examiner Maura Isles inspired the hit TNT television series “Rizzoli & Isles. ”

Now retired from medicine, she writes full time and lives in Maine.

At Chats, Gerritsen will discuss how she creates her characters and develops her stories, from idea to final plot. She will also give a sneak preview of her new book “The Spy Coast” due out early next year.

Chats with Champions is a free community offering sponsored by Skidompha Library and Sherman’s Books. Skidompha is located at 184 Main Street, Damariscotta. For more information, call the library at 207-887-0919.