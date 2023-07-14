This month, Maine joins a growing number of states in commemorating the contributions of parks and recreation professionals to our communities with the Proclamation of July 21 as Park and Recreation Professionals Day.

Since 1985, the United States has celebrated Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association, in July, promoting the development of strong, vibrant, and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. The initiative also recognizes the dedication of over 160,000 full-time park and recreation professionals, as well as hundreds of thousands of part-time and seasonal workers and volunteers who maintain our country’s local, state, and community parks.

This year’s Park and Recreation Month theme, “Where Community Grows,” is a nod to the essential role that park and recreation professionals and volunteers play in uniting people, providing essential services, improving overall quality of life, and fostering the growth of our communities. Their positive impact on the lives of community members is evident every single day, and it is vital to showcase the significance of parks and recreation to our communities. To learn more about Park and Recreation Month, visit nrpa.org/July.

Sandy Fortin, coordinator of Healthy Acadia’s Healthy Eating and Active Living – or HEAL – initiative, was instrumental in efforts to formally recognize Park and Recreation Professionals Day in Maine.

Healthy Acadia serves as a Community Wellness Hub dedicated to connecting community members in Maine’s Hancock and Washington counties with programs and services that promote health equity, improve health and health outcomes, and enhance quality of life. Through their work in partnership with Maine Prevention Network,an initiative of the Maine CDC, Healthy Acadia Acadia engages in local efforts to prevent obesity, promote healthy weight, and engage in activities that support overall wellbeing.

“I learned about this opportunity during a Maine Obesity Advisory Council meeting in April 2023, when Ryan French, Town of Standish Recreation assistant director and Maine Recreation and Parks Association member, encouraged HEAL Coordinators to invite our elected officials to act in formally recognizing Park and Recreation Professionals Day,” said Fortin. She was immediately onboard with taking action to garner support for the measure. “Connecting community members to accessible recreational opportunities directly aligns with Healthy Acadia’s mission, and with MOAC’s Physical Activity Strategies.” It is also a core component of her work with Healthy Acadia supported by the Maine Prevention Network.

Fortin reached out to Maine House Republican Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham (Winter Harbor) asking him to sponsor a resolution proclaiming July 21 Park and Recreation Professionals Day during the first session of the 131st Maine Legislature, and he readily agreed.

“Outdoor spaces, parks and recreation are of great importance, especially in challenging economic times,” said Faulkingham. “They provide spaces that make important community connections, create experiences that make memories and enhance the quality of life for our citizens and visitors alike.”

The resolution was formally adopted by both the Maine Senate and House of Representatives in late May; Gov. Janet Mills is expected to sign the measure in the coming days.

On Friday, July 21, Park and Recreation Professionals Day, community members and organizations across Maine are encouraged to demonstrate their appreciation for the many parks and recreation professionals and volunteers who support physical activity and outdoor recreation throughout our state including parents, senior citizens, coaches and guides, physical education teachers, trail maintenance crews and municipal recreation committees – the true trail blazers and grassroots of active, healthy, thriving communities.

While you are enjoying the many recreational opportunities available in Downeast Maine, please remember the many folks who have maintained access and safety to active spaces so we may get out and play with ease and enjoyment.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Maine’s Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit healthyacadia.org.