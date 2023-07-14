BREWER—Children, ages 4-11, spent a week becoming detectives, meeting saints, and delving into the marvelous mystery of the Mass during the weeklong Vacation Bible School at St. Paul the Apostle Parish.

From June 26-30, over 100 children, youth and adult volunteers, and parish staff members gathered at St. Joseph Church in Brewer to learn about the mystery of the Mass and deepen their love for Jesus with crafts, snacks, games, music, and lessons in our faith. Each day featured a visit from a “Top Agent of Faith,” including Saint Michael the Archangel, Saint Joan of Arc, Saint Patrick, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, and Saint Mary Queen of All Saints. Saint Anthony also stopped by.

“My children were happy to attend. Mass each day for my newly confirmed was such a blessing,” said a parent of several VBS attendees.

“The whole week was beautiful and authentically Catholic,” said one adult volunteer. “I loved attending daily Mass. Having the Mass at the center of everything was beautiful. What a gift!”

The children learned how the Mass is a mystery, gift, celebration, meal, and call. The virtues of patience, peace, unity, faith, and generosity were tied to the saint of the particular day.

“We were blessed to have parish clergy in attendance every day of Vacation Bible School. Visiting seminarians, Thanh Pham and Vinh Nguyen, were greatly involved in the activities and lessons offered each day,” said Kristen Jandreau, a parish coordinator. “Special thanks to Julie Sanclemente and Dawn MacKay, our faith formation coordinators, for putting on such a fun, engaging, and faith-deepening week for our kids!”