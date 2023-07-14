ORONO — The University of Maine School of Nursing received a $1.96 million grant to provide financial assistance and new educational opportunities to aspiring family nurse practitioners who can help improve access to primary care in rural and underserved regions of Maine.

The four-year grant from the Health Services Resources Administration’s Advanced Nursing Education Workforce Program will allow UMaine Nursing to provide financial support to approximately 40 students pursuing a master of science in nursing degree with a family nurse practitioner concentration. It also supports a new preceptor training program, continuing education and enhanced learning offerings that will train these students to help address critical health care gaps in Maine, including LGBTQ+ care, substance use disorder treatment and services for childhood obesity and other weight-related issues.

Students interested in enrolling for fall 2023 can review admission requirements on the School of Nursing website and contact program coordinator Sean Sibley (sean.sibley@maine.edu) for more information. For the 2023–24 academic year, participants in the ANEW program can expect tuition and living expenses to be $23,000, with additional funding available for those who serve as clinical and lab instructors for the bachelor’s in nursing program.

With the offerings funded by this grant, UMaine Nursing aims to strengthen its recruitment and graduation of diverse family nurse practitioners. The grant also will support clinical education expansion initiatives within Maine Indian Health Services locations and Federally Qualified Health Centers.

“Our nurse practitioner students and alumni have always been dedicated to the care of Mainers; this support means more nurses advancing their education to address our urgent primary care needs in the state,” says Sibley, clinical assistant faculty and ANEW program director at UMaine.

UMaine Nursing is committed to educating family nurse practitioners who provide essential primary care services in all parts of Maine, including rural and underserved areas.

The program’s track record of success and dedication to excellence is reflected in its 100% first-time pass rate for family nurse practitioner program graduates. Since graduating its first cohort of masters-prepared practitioners in 1994, the school has consistently demonstrated its commitment to improving healthcare access and quality in the state.

“UMaine Nursing is excited about the opportunities presented by this grant and remains committed to improving health equity and access to quality health care for all Mainers,” says school Director Kelley Strout. “By expanding clinical education experiences, enhancing educational offerings and strengthening partnerships, UMaine Nursing is taking significant strides toward creating a brighter and healthier future for rural communities in Maine.”

This Advanced Nursing Education Workforce Program is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of an award totaling $485,641 with 0 percent financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government.