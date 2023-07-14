An Orono fire department boat rescued two adults from the Penobscot River on Friday afternoon after their kayak and paddleboard flipped over.

Orono and Veazie fire departments responded to a call of two people in the river around 1 p.m. on Friday, Veazie Fire Chief Pete Metcalf said. When they arrived, they found one person on an island near Rock Street in Veazie and another person in the water. Neither was in distress.

Both people were uninjured and brought to shore safely by 1:40 p.m., Metcalf said.