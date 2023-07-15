The Oxford County Sheriff’s office says one person has died after a crash during an annual Forest Rally Race in Township C in Oxford County.

Oxford County deputies, state police and Andover fire department responded to South Arm Road for reports of a single vehicle crash involving a rally car.

The rally car failed to make a left turn, and the driver lost control and struck a tree on the passengers side. The passenger in the car, identified as Erin Kelly, 48, of Marshall, Virginia, died at the scene of the crash.

The crash occurred near Lower Richardson Lake and was during the annual Forest Rally Race.

As a result, the New England Forest Rally has decided to cancel the rest of the rally.

Helmets and restraining devices were worn during the crash, according to Oxford County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The crash remains under investigation.