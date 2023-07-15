Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I watched the June 29 coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions reducing Harvard University’s and University of North Carolina’s affirmative action policies.

I then opened my 1961 private girl’s high school and 1965 private women’s college yearbooks and completely understood why there were affirmative action laws passed to increase participation by non-white students.

In both my 1961 and 1965 yearbooks there were no non-white students and all students were female — even though Connecticut had families of various races and, obviously, both males and females.

The current magazines from these very successful schools show students from all races and sexes. That is progress and inclusion and truth. Please, we cannot go backwards.

Pam Person

Orland