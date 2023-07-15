Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

It was appropriate to note in the Good Birding column in the Bangor Daily News on June 16 that Maine, especially Down East, is a good place to see warblers. But it is not the best place. In my longtime birding experiences as a wildlife biologist, some better warbler areas are the Delmarva area; Cape May, New Jersey; Lake Erie shore in Ohio; Long Point, Ontario and various spots in the mountains of West Virginia.

Plus, in some of these areas shorebirds and waterbirds are common. In the Delmarva area you can get a soft-shelled crab sandwich in many fine restaurants.

Fred Hartman

Whiting