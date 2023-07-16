A pedestrian was hospitalized on Saturday night after a hit-and-run in Brewer.

The pedestrian, whom police haven’t publicly identified, was hit about 8:30 p.m. by a silver Toyota, believed to be either a Camry or Avalon produced between 2020 and 2023, according to the Brewer Police Department.

The driver fled down Eastern Avenue toward Holden before police arrived, the department said Sunday.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can contact the Brewer Police Department and ask for Officer Rose and Sgt. Caron.