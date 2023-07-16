Heavy rain is barrelling down on Maine on Sunday, raising the risk of flooding across the state.

The National Weather Service has placed the entire state under a flood watch until late Sunday night.

Significant heavy rainfall is now moving into SW New England and will overspread the area this morning into the afternoon. Rainfall rates of 1 inch in 30 minutes will be possible and a Flood Watch is in effect into this evening. Here is one model output of timing and coverage pic.twitter.com/ugnKPdoedW — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) July 16, 2023

Greater Bangor is forecast to see up to 2 inches of rain, while Down East Maine, where rain will start later, is expected to see up to 2 inches from Bar Harbor to Eastport, according to the National Weather Service.

That rainfall will lessen somewhat to the north, where just half an inch to an inch is expected for Ashland, Caribou, Fort Kent and Presque Isle, and as much as 1.5 inches in Van Buren, the weather service reported.

Forecasters warned that rainfall could become heavier in areas, particular during thunderstorms. As much as an inch of rain could fall during 30-minute intervals, according to the weather station in Gray.

All told, that heavy rain is increasing the flood risk across the state.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the weather service said in an advisory.

That comes after heavy rain caused historic flooding across parts of Vermont last week, including the state capital of Montpelier. As much as two months of rain fell in just two days, according to the Associated Press. The flooding resulted in at least one death in the Green Mountain State.