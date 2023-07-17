A unique opportunity to tour the hidden Long Island Cemetery is just one of the many auction offerings available in support of the East Blue Hill Library’s capital campaign. Forty-five additional items include tickets to any one concert in Carnegie Hall during the 2023-24 season, the right to name a character in a forthcoming Jodi Picoult novel, a number of waterfront lodging opportunities in East Blue Hill, and paintings, photography, signed books, and woodcraft by local artists. A vintage 1.5-ton, Chevrolet dump truck from 1950 rounds out the highlights.

The online auction is now live and bidding will be open through Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m. All members of the public are invited to participate. The link to join the auction is https://auctria.events/EBHL

The East Blue Hill Library is a small but mighty organization that is seeking to grow into its second century as the center of village life.

On July 19, the library hosted nearly 60 people at the Kollegewidgwok Yacht Club to begin the public phase of its capital campaign titled “The Next Chapter” to renovate its 600-square-foot facility, the first major upgrade since the library was built in 1917. Guests enjoyed light appetizers and drinks as they examined auction items and building plans.

Katherine Marsh, president of the East Blue Hill Library Association, welcomed the crowd and explained the guiding principles behind the campaign. In particular, she elaborated on the ways adding an ADA-compliant bathroom and expanding the existing space would help increase accessibility, build community, ensure improved energy efficiency, and preserve the building’s historical façade while updating the interior for the 21st century.

The chair of the Capital Campaign, Robin Clements, spoke next and announced that $225,000 had been pledged so far, with an overall goal of raising $400,000. Two challenge grants of $10,000 are also available. Matt Elliott of Elliott Architects then presented a series of preliminary drawings of the proposed renovations, including floor plans and exterior renderings. These plans are now displayed in the East Blue Hill Library. Public comment by interested parties is welcome.

To learn more, contact Robin Clements, campaign chair, or Katherine Marsh, board president and librarian. Both can be reached at eastbluehilllibrary@gmail.com.