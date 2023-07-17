Maine and Fair Federal Courts – A State and National Perspective with the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

What: Each week, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics.

Recent Supreme Court rulings have underscored how impactful courts and judges are in recognizing and protecting our rights and laws, and the American people are paying attention to the judiciary more than ever.

Join Samantha Cyrulnik-Dercher, senior manager of the Fair Courts Program, and Cedric Lawson, field director, from The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, for the latest news on federal judicial nominations, judicial ethics reform, recent decisions from the Supreme Court – and the newest on Maine’s judicial vacancy and most recent confirmations in the First Circuit Court of Appeals.

When: Wednesday, July 19 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.