York is looking to ban single-use plastic utensils.

It’s not the first time York has targeted single-use plastics, and local bans are often a few years ahead of statewide action.

The Eco Club at York High School proposed the ordinance for the November ballot, according to the Portland Press Herald. The ordinance would ban single-use plastic utensils, straws and cups at restaurants, as well as their bulk sale. It would not prevent people from using these in their homes.

A public hearing is scheduled for July 24 to consider putting the ordinance on the November ballot, according to the Portland Press Herald. It would go into effect a year after approval.

The ordinance would require reusable dishes when dishwashing is available — otherwise, places like coffee shops would be required to create a program to incentivise people to bring their own dishes, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Plastic condiment packets won’t be banned, but they’ll only be handed out by request.

There would be exceptions to the ban — disabled people would be able to bring and use their own single-use utensils, and health care centers would be exempted but encouraged to comply, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Violators would receive a written warning first, then a $250 fine, and then $500 fines for all additional offenses, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Businesses are split on the idea, according to the Portland Press Herald. While some are willing to comply if the ordinance passes, other business owners are wary about increased costs and sanitation if single-use plastic utensils are banned.

York has a history of banning plastics before the state of Maine does, as seen in the case of plastic bags in 2015 (passed statewide in 2019) and polystyrene foam containers in 2019 (passed statewide that same year).

Jules Walkup is a Report for America corps member. Additional support for this reporting is provided by BDN readers.