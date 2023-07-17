In an effort to foster a more understanding and inclusive community, the Spiritual Care team at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center launched a series of monthly information sessions for staff and community members.

This month’s session, Thursday, July 20 from 1 to 2 p.m., will explore the pagan faith and feature speakers Rev. Anu Dudley, PhD; Rev. Deanna L. Partridge; and Rev. Elliott Scott all from the Temple of the Feminine Divine in Bangor.

Moderated by Doug Cotta, spiritual care coordinator, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, the sessions focus on various faith traditions and ideologies and how to provide respect and support within healthcare. Doug says, “We are working to bring people together. When we understand where we each come from and gain a greater understanding of faith and culture, we can create more meaningful connections, which helps build a stronger community, both inside and outside the medical center”.

Community members are welcome to attend in person in the Brandow Conference Room or by Zoom.

https://northernlighthealth.org/Our-System/Eastern-Maine-Medical-Center/News-Events/Events-(1)/2023-Events/Exploring-Faith-Traditions-in-the-Hospital-Setting