Hiking up a rocky slope through a tunnel of evergreen trees, you huff and puff, sweat beading on your brow. Your legs burn, and you’re thinking of stopping for a water break. Then, all of the sudden, the vegetation disappears. You hike above the treeline onto a ridge of exposed granite.

With such open views, you can see how far you’ve climbed. Your heart leaps to see wilderness stretched out in all directions, lush forestland broken up by shining lakes and ponds. The sight gives you a boost of energy for that final push to the summit.

Wild blueberry bushes dot the rocky terrain, along with other hardy mountain plants. A warm wind sweeps over the contours of the land. And with each step, you feel yourself draw closer to your goal.

There’s something special about standing atop a mountain. For many people, the desire to reach that pinnacle seems to run bone deep. Hiking mountains feels almost instinctive. It’s rewarding — if a bit exhausting.

Maine is home to hundreds of beautiful mountains that can be explored by public hiking trails. The Appalachian Mountains run right through the state. And along the coast, clusters of granite peaks offer stunning views of the ocean. Maine may not be known for its towering summits, but it has a lot to offer hikers of all skill levels.

Many of Maine’s mountains lie in state parks and lands such as Camden Hills State Park and Baxter State Park. Other celebrated mountains can be found in the state’s sole national park: Acadia National Park. And many peaks have been conserved by nonprofit organizations such as the Appalachian Mountain Club and local land trusts.

The following is a selection of fantastic mountain hikes scattered across Maine, some more challenging and remote than others.

Before embarking on any outdoor adventure, be sure to do your research. Plan and prepare. Safety is the foundation of good time spent outside. Happy hiking!

Sargent Mountain in Acadia National Park

Moderate to strenuous

Of the many mountains to hike in Acadia National Park, Sargent offers some of the most stunning open terrain near its top. It’s the park’s second tallest mountain, rising 1,373 feet above sea level. (Cadillac Mountain is the tallest at 1,529 feet.) Hikers are rewarded with open views for much of the hike. And in the low-lying vegetation near the summit, keep an eye out for bright wood lilies, which blossom in July and August.

A number of intersecting trails explore the slopes of Sargent. I suggest using a detailed park trail map to plan your route and track your progress during the hike. Routes that visit the summit vary in length, with the shortest (via the steep Maple Spring and Grandgent trails) being about 3.5 miles, out and back.

Acadia is home to more than 150 miles of trails that vary in difficulty from wheelchair-accessible coastal trails to strenuous mountain trails like those on Sargent. A park pass ($35 for a private vehicle) is required for entry. Dogs are permitted on Sargent and most other trails in the park. However, dogs must be kept on leash (no longer than 6 feet) at all times, and some trails and beaches are closed to them.

For more information and to purchase a park pass online, visit nps.gov/acad.

Mount Battie in Camden Hills State Park

Easy to moderate

This is one of Maine’s most accessible mountains. A 1.5-mile paved auto road leads to the top, allowing access to people with limited mobility. In addition, a few hiking trails explore the mountain’s slopes. Some fairly gradual trails thread through the forest near the auto road, while a steep, 0.5-mile trail zigzags up the mountain’s south side.

Rising just 780 feet above sea level, Mount Battie is one of several peaks located in Camden Hills State Park. Its summit offers an amazing view of the town of Camden and the ocean beyond. In addition, a historic stone tower sits at the top, as well as a plaque honoring the famous poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, whose work was inspired by the location.

Park entry is $4 for adult Maine residents and $6 for non-residents, with a discount for children and seniors. Dogs are permitted if kept on leash.

For more information, visit maine.gov/camdenhills.

Bigelow Mountain near Stratton

Strenuous

In a vast wilderness area in western Maine, Bigelow Mountain is one of the many peaks traversed by the famous Appalachian Trail. It’s also one of the state’s few 4,000-foot mountains.

Located in the state-owned Bigelow Preserve, which covers 10,540 acres, Bigelow has a long ridgeline with multiple peaks. The tallest is West Peak at 4,145 feet above sea level, and nearby Avery Peak is 4,088.

You could hike up to just one of the peaks, or you could visit multiple peaks. Intersecting trails in the preserve provide several options, but all hikes are lengthy. For example, to Avery Peak and back is about 10 miles. Many people choose to make it into a two-day trek, camping out at a backcountry campsite along the way.

Access is free. Dogs are permitted.

For more information, maine.gov/bigelowpreserve.

Great Pond Mountain in Orland

Moderate

Topping off at 1,020 feet above sea level, Great Pond Mountain features open ledges near its summit that offer amazing views of the region. It is the tallest mountain in the 4,300-acre Great Pond Mountain Wildlands, which is owned and managed by the Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust.

A vast network of trails and multi-use roads thread through the Wildlands. A moderately challenging hiking trail called the Stuart Gross Trail travels to the summit of Great Pond Mountain. Out and back, the hike is about 3 miles.

Access is free. Dogs are permitted on the trails on Great Pond Mountain if on leash. Some areas of the Wildlands are off limits to dogs.

For more information, visit greatpondtrust.org.

Doubletop Mountain in Baxter State Park

Strenuous

With two distinctive peaks, Doubletop Mountain is one of the many spectacular, challenging hikes in Baxter State Park. It rises 3,488 feet above sea level and features an 8-mile hiking trail that travels up and over the top, then down the other side. Some people hike it out and back, while others park at both trailheads so they can experience the entire trail.

This is a great mountain to hike if preparing for nearby Katahdin, Maine’s tallest mountain. It’s a tad less challenging.

Baxter State Park is home to 215 miles of hiking trails that lead to waterfalls, remote ponds and numerous peaks. To enter the park, you must register at one of two gatehouses. Day use is free for Maine residents. For non-residents, it’s $16 per day or $42 per season. Dogs are not permitted.

For more information, visit baxterstatepark.org.